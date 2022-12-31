Calls by Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and others to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump

Mike Pence, the Vice President, had refused to invoke the 25th amendment to immediately remove President Donald Trump from his active duty in office. Members of Congress, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and others have asked for Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment, people such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin, etc.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/gX9vmSXZBF0

US Capitol riot: Chuck Schumer calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump; Published by Global News; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/1GDYe3Z0IkE

US Capitol riot: Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal through 25th Amendment after Capitol chaos | FULL; Published by Global News; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/5SUyoPoTLlY

VP Mike Pence does not plan to invoke 25th Amendment: Reports; Published by CNBC Television; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/6U0-IR2UKf0

What is the 25th Amendment can be used and how does it work? A law professor explains; Published by CTN News; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/pelosi-we-re-going-be-talking-about-25th-amendment-n1242629

Pelosi to introduce legislation related to the 25th Amendment — The 25th Amendment outlines the transfer of power to the vice president if a president is removed, incapacitated or dies.; Published by NBC News; Date published: October 8, 2020; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.

….………………………………………………………………………….





I haven't voted for a politician in all the days of my life. I don't believe there are political solutions that can fix spiritual problems. I'm a political atheist. Not an anarchist; I'm a voluntary non-participant of any political system. I don't subscribe to the Hegelian Dialectic, the problem-reaction-solution chess games that Occultists who pose as political leaders play with the masses. For example, Republicans versus Democrats or Liberals versus Conservatives. You have the thesis, the anti-thesis, and the synthesis of the two to forward hidden agendas that are detrimental to humanity.