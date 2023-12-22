Create New Account
Is it True New York State Wants to Bring Slavery Back? Chick-Fil-A Bill
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

The New York State assembly wants to demand that Chick-fil-A, stay open on Sundays, insert in violation of its founders religious tenants, and also is essentially compelling slavery. You do not have the right to compel my labor. |#slavery #compelledlabor #chickfila

