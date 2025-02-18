Munich Security Conference – Military Branch of Worldwide Shadow Government?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Munich Security Conference is taking place now, February 16-18, 2025. It calls itself ’the world's leading forum for debating international security policy’. Its original motto was: “Peace through Dialogue“. But the Munich Security Conference in particular called for supporting weapons deliveries to Ukraine! What goals does it really pursue? And what connections does it have to the Bilderberg Group and the private US-think tank ’Council on Foreign Relations’, CFR? On the occasion, Kla.TV is publishing a significant and comprehensive documentary, that needs to be known by the people!