QORTAL NETWORK ~ SAVE THE LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE ~ 1000 QORT COIN GIVEAWAY!!

Luck of the Irish!

The Qortal Network ~ 1000 QORT COIN GIVEAWAY!!

10 QORT COINS for the 1st 100 WINNERS to FINISH the LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE.

THE QORTAL NETWORK

We’re re-building the Library of Alexandria for the modern age using our own alternative to the internet that is peer-to-peer and does not use ANY centralized services. Completely de-centralized connecting people all around the world directly from 1 computer to the next creating a web of peers without the need for ANY Big Tech (aka "Big Brother") in between.

In Qortal we are ALL types of people, colors, perspectives and many of us are passionate about preserving the wisdom, history and culture for ALL of humanity.

We recognize the differences between the Truth vs. the "Ministry of Truth".

Come human, find your tribe on Qortal!

Where it’s still OK to be White! Because ALL Tribes & ALL Humans Are Welcome!

(even for those that identify as Red-Haired Irish Leprechauns)

The people in Qortal built Qortal for the sake of all humanity.

To preserve true sovereignty, true freedom of speech, freedom of...everything.

Uncensored and quite frankly #unstoppable!

Join us Today by Downloading the App at Qortal.org and Save Your Life's Work to The Qortal Network.

HOW TO PLAY THE LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE:

COMPLETE ALL THE STEPS BELOW & WIN

This is an Exclusive Offer for Brighteon Channel Publishers ONLY. Players must have a channel with some videos published at brighteon.com/channels/YourChannelName to Win.



If you don't have a Brighteon channel setup, then what are you waiting for? Start one and get publishing today! We need as many as possible to help save our future!



Install the Qortal UI (user interface) for Windows, Mac, or Linux from Qortal.org.



After install, let the app sync with the Qortal Network. When your node is fully synchronized, find us in the Q-Chat section under 'Qortal General Chat' and post your 1st message by saying the magic words, “I FOLLOWED THE LEPRECHAUN FROM BRIGHTEON”.



* Keep in mind that in order to prevent spammers in the chat, NEW accounts on Qortal have a delay in the chat until you have at least 4.2 Qort Coins in your wallet. Be patient and someone will get you started with some Qort Coins in your wallet.



Once you get your initial Qort, the next step is to REGISTER YOUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL NAME in the 'Name Registration' section. Names cost 1.25 Qort and you can have as many names as you want, but in order to play, your name in Qortal MUST match your Brighteon Channel Name.



Join us in the “health ranger followers” public chat group. There are many other Brighteon publishers in there and we support Mike Adams in all that he does for humanity.



Introduce yourself in the “health ranger followers” group and post a link to your Brighteon Channel so we can follow and subscribe to your channel over here.



* Find us in the public groups under the Group Management section. There you will find many other groups and topics of interest you may want to join as well in the list of groups.



The final step is to come back to this page on Brighteon and post a comment below letting us know that you completed the LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE!



If your names match, CONGRATULATIONS! YOU ARE A WINNER!



* To prevent spammers and scammers from taking advantage of the offer, you must be a legitimate Brighteon publisher. You'll be verified and notified when your Qort is sent!

WITH 10 QORT COINS YOU COULD



• Start a Q-Tube channel

• Start a Q-Blog

• Open up a Q-Shop storefront

• Join or create public and private Q-Chat discussion groups

• Host your Website and start preserving your Life’s Work today!

Each publish has a tiny network fee of 0.01 Qort which would allow you to publish your first 1000 pieces of content on the Qortal Network! Yes 1,000!

We'll see you there and Good Luck!

Qortal.org: http://qortal.org

Developers can check out: http://qortal.dev

For an Interview with James Corbett of CorbettReport about Qortal check out: https://www.brighteon.com/000a4b2f-f28d-42a7-a6bc-2c4803dd3332

Mike Adams demonstrates the QBrighteon App on Qortal here: https://www.brighteon.com/804779d6-a8ca-41e4-8408-bbea440d5f5e

To download the Brighteon App in Qortal you can paste the following link from within the Qortal UI:

qortal://APP/QBrighteon

And the direct invite link to join “health rangers followers” Q-Chat group is:

qortal://use-group/action-join/groupid-421

Created By: ‘Qortal Network’

Qortal Address: QMNQ5oAAS7fMYX8DJVycuCFCZjM1mzCYyQ