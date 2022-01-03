List of Blaxploitation Movie Trailers

A list of (almost) every blaxploitation movie trailer from the "Classic Era" (1971-1976) by release date. In certain cases, fan and modern recreations have been substituted when original trailers are not available or do not exist. Some trailers have been excluded due to NSFW content.



0:01:04 Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

0:03:13 Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971)

0:05:53 Shaft (1971)

N/A - Speeding Up Time (1971)

N/A - Black Love (1971)

0:09:02 Honky (1971)

N/A - Place Called Today (1972)

N/A - Black Jack (1972)

N/A - Legend of Charley (1972)

0:11:18 Cool Breeze (1972)

N/A - Final Comedown (1972)

0:14:07 Buck & the Preacher (1972)

0:16:51 Top of the Heap (1972)

0:18:53 Shaft's Big Score! (1972)

0:22:00 Come Back Charleston Blue (1972)

0:23:00 Thing with Two Heads (1972)

N/A - The Man (1972)

0:25:21 Bone (1972)

0:26:21 Super Fly (1972)

0:28:29 Slaughter (1972)

0:31:13 Melinda (1972)

0:34:05 Blacula (1972)

0:35:58 Hammer (1972)

N/A - Is the Father Black Enough? (1972)

0:38:24 Trouble Man (1972)

0:40:54 Black Girl (1972)

N/A - Together for Days (1972)

0:42:54 Across 110th Street (1972)

0:45:52 Hit Man (1972)

0:47:03 Black Gunn (1972)

0:49:44 Trick Baby (1972)

0:52:03 Black Mama White Mama (1973)

0:53:56 Black Caesar (1973)

N/A - Alabama's Ghost (1973)

0:56:12 Savage! (1973)

0:58:00 Mean Mother (1973)

1:00:19 Book of Numbers (1973)

1:00:48 Charley-One-Eye (1973)

1:03:19 Ganja & Hess (1973)

1:04:19 The Mack (1973)

1:05:15 Coffy (1973)

1:07:12 Soul of Nigger Charley (1973)

1:10:03 Sweet Jesus, Preacherman (1973)

1:12:51 Shaft in Africa (1973)

N/A - Super Fly TNT (1973)

1:15:47 Scream Blacula Scream (1973)

N/A - Fox Style (1973)

N/A - Brother on the Run (1973)

1:17:51 Cleopatra Jones (1973)

N/A - Blackenstein (1973) - NSFW

1:20:48 Gordon's War (1973)

1:23:27 Detroit 9000 (1973)

1:26:35 Slaughter's Big Rip-Off (1973)

1:28:53 Deliver Us from Evil (1973) - TV film

1:31:35 Hit! (1973)

1:34:36 Spook Who Sat by the Door (1973)

1:37:13 The Slams (1973)

N/A - I Escaped from Devil's Island (1973)

1:40:04 Bad Bunch (1973)

1:41:40 Five on the Black Hand Side (1973)

1:44:24 Black 6 (1973)

1:46:23 That Man Bolt (1973)

1:47:38 Hell Up in Harlem (1973)

1:49:48 Get Christie Love! (1974–1975) - TV series

1:50:47 Willie Dynamite (1974)

1:52:53 Black Belt Jones (1974)

1:55:51 Bamboo Gods & Iron Men (1974)

1:56:40 Sugar Hill (1974)

N/A - Street Sisters (1974)

1:58:36 Three Tough Guys (1974)

2:01:00 Foxy Brown (1974)

2:02:50 Beast Must Die / Black Warewolf (1974)

N/A - Thomasine & Bushrod (1974)

2:03:51 Honeybaby, Honeybaby (1974)

N/A - The Take (1974)

2:05:57 Stud Brown (1974)

2:06:27 Black Eye (1974)

2:07:28 Black Connection (1974)

N/A - Tough (1974)

2:09:24 Truck Turner (1974)

2:14:38 Three the Hard Way (1974)

2:15:37 Uptown Saturday Night (1974)

2:17:48 Education of Sonny Carson (1974)

2:22:23 Savage Sisters (1974)

2:26:49 The Get-Man (1974)

2:28:46 Together Brothers (1974)

2:31:23 Black Samson (1974)

2:34:10 Black Godfather (1974)

2:35:58 Super Spook (1974)

2:38:48 Amazing Grace (1974)

2:41:05 Coonskin (1974)

2:42:24 Solomon King (1974)

2:42:54 Super Dude (1974)

N/A - Space Is the Place (1974)

2:44:45 Black Dragon (1974)

2:47:04 Baby Needs a New Pair of Shoes (1974)

2:49:18 Boss (1974)

N/A - Black Lolita (1974)

2:51:42 Abby (1974)

N/A - Black Starlet (1974)

2:52:45 TNT Jackson (1975)

2:54:47 Mr. Ricco (1975)

2:57:29 Black Fist (1975)

3:00:35 Sheba, Baby (1975)

3:02:28 Black Gestapo (1975)

3:03:01 Black Force (1975)

3:06:21 Candy Tangerine Man (1975)

3:07:21 Poor Pretty Eddie (1975) - modern

3:09:42 Dolemite (1975)

3:12:29 Bucktown (1975)

3:14:44 Cleopatra Jones & Casino of Gold (1975)

3:17:37 Darktown Strutters (1975)

N/A - Lady Cocoa (1975)

3:20:06 Let's Do It Again (1975)

3:22:50 Mean Johnny Barrows (1975)

3:24:20 Welcome Home Brother Charles (1975)

3:28:00 Black Dragon Revenges the Death of Bruce Lee (1975)

3:30:56 Friday Foster (1975)

N/A - Aaron Loves Angela (1975)

N/A - Adiós Amigo (1975)

N/A - Bad, Black & Beautiful (1975)

N/A - Dr. Black, Mr. Hyde (1976) - NSFW

N/A - Joshua (1976)

N/A - Black Shampoo (1976) - NSFW

N/A - Leadbelly (1976)

3:33:34 Hot Potato (1976) - fan video

N/A - Velvet Smooth (1976)

3:35:05 Zebra Force (1976)

3:37:49 No Way Back (1976)

3:40:28 Death Journey (1976)

3:42:34 Black Heat (1976)

N/A - Ain't That Just Like a Honkey! (1976)

3:45:01 Gang Wars (1976)

3:46:38 J.D.'s Revenge (1976)

N/A - Brotherhood of Death (1976) - NSFW

3:48:47 Norman... Is That You? (1976)

3:51:34 Human Tornado (1976)

3:53:51 Car Wash (1976)

N/A - Pipe Dreams (1976)

3:56:09 Black Samurai (1976)

3:58:42 Monkey Hu$tle (1976)