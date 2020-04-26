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060606 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent | + Marina Abramovic Ad
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63 views • April 26, 2020
Cryptocurrency system using body activity data patent W02020060606A1 - Notice the 060606 mark of the beast or his name is 666.
Revelations 13:16-18
Either the name of the beast of the number of his name. here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six.
Revelations 13:16-18
Either the name of the beast of the number of his name. here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six.
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