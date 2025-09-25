CHAPTER 5.4 PEACE PLEAS, NEGOTIATIONS, UNIFICATIONS, MASSACRES AND BETRAYAL

This chapter describes the german process of trying to avoid escalation, the information now disclosed that now proves WITHOUT A DOUBT that Hitler tried as hard as possible to avoid WW2, to no avail. The Khazarian mafia would never forgive.





The book can be found on amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976

Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid

LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!

BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX