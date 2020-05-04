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A Physician blows the whistle on the CDC
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20 views • May 04, 2020
A physician blows the whistle on the CDC.
Dr. Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID 19 deaths on death certificates
Dr. Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID 19 deaths on death certificates
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