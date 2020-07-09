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Best Ways to Manage Holiday Stress
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1 view • July 09, 2020
https://ghc.us/12l More tips on managing holiday stress here
The holidays bring joy and festivity, but they can also bring stress to our lives. Check out the best ways to manage holidays stress this season.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
The holidays bring joy and festivity, but they can also bring stress to our lives. Check out the best ways to manage holidays stress this season.
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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