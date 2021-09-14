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Redigging the Wells of Revival 2021 - PART 2 HD
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22 views • September 14, 2021
PRAY CALIFORNIA is one of the many partners supporting "Redigging the Wells of Revival", a nine-hour global prayer and repentance event, held at the Aratani Theater, right next to the historic 1906 location of the Azusa Revival. - PART 2 HD - 3:14 Hours
09-11-2021
09-11-2021
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