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ROBERT KENNEDY : ''αποφύγετε τα mRNA εμβόλια, η ζημιά θα είναι μη-αναστρέψιμη !!
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29 views • December 20, 2020
Τώρα θα μου πείτε εσείς οι αψέκαστοι ότι «είναι ψεκασμένος κ αυτός» αλλά δεν πειράζει.
Καλύτερα να μαι ψεκασμένος, παρά άβουλο ζόμπι στα χέρια των νεοταξιτών υπηρετών του σατανά.
Καλύτερα να μαι ψεκασμένος, παρά άβουλο ζόμπι στα χέρια των νεοταξιτών υπηρετών του σατανά.
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