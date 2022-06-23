Undercover video: Planned Parenthood Also Selling Fetal Organs! [20.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Note: Old News... It's not the only 'thing' these Satanist are doing and Sell!What is Adrenochrome? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+adrenochrome&t=h_&ia=web
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
The Sequel to the Fall of The Cabal - Part 1 - 23
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&kind=video&sort=new
Email from 'David Sorensen' and stopworldcontrol.com [20.02.2022]
'Shocking exposure of the worst evil in this world... Too horrendous forwords... can this be true?'
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Pedophile Jimmy Savile - A British Horror Story (Part 1 & 2) [08.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPR8daWqRGi6/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 1: Pizzagate [11.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 2: Hollywood & Disney![11.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/
What Is a Woman? Arrives Just In Time For The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride Month! [June 1, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X99vUrHgAAfs/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Monopoly: Who Owns the World? PEDOPHILIA (Reloaded) [18.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hjk7H7Q83WN5/
Tommy Robinson: Systematic Pedophilia in Telford England! [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PvTjCMN6GANl/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is Pedophile! Documented! [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIswSPryA0nP/
Pedophile and Sick Sexually Derailed Danish Politicians Exposed! (Reloaded)[02.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbVBBngMvWVn/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&kind=video
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated two years ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
1,434 viewsJun 20, 2022
Sheep Farm Studios
12.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PvKIaU5dRHU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w