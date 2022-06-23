Undercover video: Planned Parenthood Also Selling Fetal Organs! [20.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Note: Old News... It's not the only 'thing' these Satanist are doing and Sell!What is Adrenochrome? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+adrenochrome&t=h_&ia=web





Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/





Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/





Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/





The Sequel to the Fall of The Cabal - Part 1 - 23

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&kind=video&sort=new





Email from 'David Sorensen' and stopworldcontrol.com [20.02.2022]

'Shocking exposure of the worst evil in this world... Too horrendous forwords... can this be true?'

Trailer: https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA





Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/





Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/





Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/





Pedophile Jimmy Savile - A British Horror Story (Part 1 & 2) [08.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPR8daWqRGi6/





Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/





Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 1: Pizzagate [11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/





Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 2: Hollywood & Disney![11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/





What Is a Woman? Arrives Just In Time For The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride Month! [June 1, 2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X99vUrHgAAfs/





Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/





Monopoly: Who Owns the World? PEDOPHILIA (Reloaded) [18.10.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hjk7H7Q83WN5/





Tommy Robinson: Systematic Pedophilia in Telford England! [07.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PvTjCMN6GANl/





The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is Pedophile! Documented! [13.02.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIswSPryA0nP/





Pedophile and Sick Sexually Derailed Danish Politicians Exposed! (Reloaded)[02.12.2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbVBBngMvWVn/





Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/





Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&kind=video





We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/





Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/





Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/





#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated two years ago

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1





1,434 viewsJun 20, 2022

Sheep Farm Studios

12.9K subscribers

https://youtu.be/PvKIaU5dRHU

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w



