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Sacrifice and Atonement
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52 views • May 31, 2022
God is on a mission to remove evil from His good world, along with all of its corrosive effects. However, He wants to do it in a way that does not involve removing humans. In this video on sacrifice and atonement, we trace the theme of God’s “covering” over human evil through animal sacrifices that ultimately point to Jesus and his death and resurrection. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
CONDUIT: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
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https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
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https://truthparadigm.tv
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Credit(s): https://sources.truthparadigm.net
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
CONDUIT: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/scripture
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
NEWS: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
https://truthparadigm.tv
NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
Credit(s): https://sources.truthparadigm.net
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