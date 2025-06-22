Israeli Air Force strikes on 3 ballistic missile launch sites prepared for launch, as well as on kamikaze drone launch sites. (only 1 video shown here)

Adding:

❗️Iran's nuclear program not destroyed after US and Israeli strikes, Israeli president says

— “ I can’t say that it was destroyed, but I can say that it was dealt a heavy blow as a result of both the Israeli attacks and the American attack.”

Adding:

🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iranian Press TV: Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Straits of Hormuz

Major General Kowsari, member of the National Security Commission of the Parliament: The Parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed, but the final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council.

❗️Iranian Parliament Supports Closing of Strait of Hormuz

The final decision rests with Iran's National Security Council.

The Strait of Hormuz is a channel for the delivery of oil and gas from the Middle East. An alternative could be pipelines, which not all countries in the region have access to.

🔗 Press TV (https://x.com/ptvbreaking1/status/1936766777599439132?s=46)

📝 Intel Slava - Between 20-30% of Global Oil transits the Straits and paralysis by Deutsch Bank among others suggested such a scenario will cause oil to shoot to over $120 a barrel.

Adding:

⚡️- JP Morgan: A closure of the Strait of Hormuz could send oil prices to $120-$130 per barrel

This would imply a spike in US CPI inflation to ~5%.

The last time we saw US inflation at 5% was in March 2023, when the Fed was aggressively hiking rates.

🔗 Kobeissi Letter (https://x.com/kobeissiletter/status/1936787359980253289?s=46)

📝 Philip Pilkington (https://x.com/philippilk/status/1936789207969616274?s=46) -

Imo this is an optimistic assessment. But 5% CPI means UST yields start going to bankruptcy levels. 🇺🇸📉

Adding:

NYT: A senior U.S. official who asked for anonymity acknowledged that the B-2 attack on the Fordo site did not destroy the heavily fortified facility but severely damaged it.

Adding:

Fordow appears mostly intact in satellite photos!

Newly released photos by Maxar and Planet Labs appear to show the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow is largely intact, with most damage being at the entrances as previously reported. At least six holes consistent with GBU-57s are visible, but the ventilation shaft appears intact in contradiction to earlier American reporting.

With little movement of the topsoil and the ventilation shaft-the only weak point of the facility-still visible, it thus appears the interior of the facility has escaped damage. The entrances, although covered in dirt, is at best superficial damage and can be dug back out later.

The U.S. attack appears to have failed.