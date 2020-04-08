Derrick Broze Interview - Government Induced Coronavirus Fear, Removal Of Your Rights & SOLUTIONS

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Joining me today is the founder of The Conscious Resistance, activist, researcher and author Derrick Broze. He is here today to discuss his outstanding work on the Coronavirus event, his coverage of 5G (both as it pertains to Coronavirus and just its inherent dangers as a technology) and the real world solutions for the many issues we face that he is currently working on at this moment.
IN-SHADOW: A Modern Odyseey - Animated Short Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800S...
Derrick's Links:
www.theconsciousresistance.com
www.theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse (5g doc)
www.theconsciousresistance.com/howto (book)
www.freedomcells.org (freedom cells site)
https://www.minds.com/derrickbroze/
https://twitter.com/DBrozeLiveFree
https://twitter.com/TheConsciousRN
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/...
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
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https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
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