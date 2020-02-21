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4 Most Powerful Foods To Dissolve Biofilms and Slay Bad Bacteria
Wevolve
Wevolve
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912 views • February 21, 2020
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The 4 most powerful foods: Turmeric, Coconut, Ginger and Milk Kefir and/or Coconut Milk Kefir

Links to some of my fav sources of these foods:
Organic Raw Turmeric Powder: https://amzn.to/2SvrRul
Organic Raw Turmeric Root: https://amzn.to/2vwMttf
Organic Ginger Powder: https://amzn.to/2Syry2d
Raw Virgin Coconut Oil: https://amzn.to/37uLdUP OR https://amzn.to/2HthFfA
Organic Coconut Flour: https://amzn.to/2tX2Yye
Organic Shredded Unsulfured Coconut: https://amzn.to/2wfxtjK OR https://amzn.to/2vAG54a
Organic Coconut Cream (pure) : https://amzn.to/2uFFY7w
Organic Coconut Milk (no guar gum): https://amzn.to/2UU0snG
Organic Coconut Butter: https://amzn.to/2SQNeVW
Kefir grains: https://amzn.to/2u5MZOB OR https://amzn.to/2SyZGL5
Milk or Coconut milk Kefir (recipe): https://wellnessmama.com/54711/coconut-milk-kefir-recipe/
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy