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4 Most Powerful Foods To Dissolve Biofilms and Slay Bad Bacteria
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912 views • February 21, 2020
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The 4 most powerful foods: Turmeric, Coconut, Ginger and Milk Kefir and/or Coconut Milk Kefir
Links to some of my fav sources of these foods:
Organic Raw Turmeric Powder: https://amzn.to/2SvrRul
Organic Raw Turmeric Root: https://amzn.to/2vwMttf
Organic Ginger Powder: https://amzn.to/2Syry2d
Raw Virgin Coconut Oil: https://amzn.to/37uLdUP OR https://amzn.to/2HthFfA
Organic Coconut Flour: https://amzn.to/2tX2Yye
Organic Shredded Unsulfured Coconut: https://amzn.to/2wfxtjK OR https://amzn.to/2vAG54a
Organic Coconut Cream (pure) : https://amzn.to/2uFFY7w
Organic Coconut Milk (no guar gum): https://amzn.to/2UU0snG
Organic Coconut Butter: https://amzn.to/2SQNeVW
Kefir grains: https://amzn.to/2u5MZOB OR https://amzn.to/2SyZGL5
Milk or Coconut milk Kefir (recipe): https://wellnessmama.com/54711/coconut-milk-kefir-recipe/
The 4 most powerful foods: Turmeric, Coconut, Ginger and Milk Kefir and/or Coconut Milk Kefir
Links to some of my fav sources of these foods:
Organic Raw Turmeric Powder: https://amzn.to/2SvrRul
Organic Raw Turmeric Root: https://amzn.to/2vwMttf
Organic Ginger Powder: https://amzn.to/2Syry2d
Raw Virgin Coconut Oil: https://amzn.to/37uLdUP OR https://amzn.to/2HthFfA
Organic Coconut Flour: https://amzn.to/2tX2Yye
Organic Shredded Unsulfured Coconut: https://amzn.to/2wfxtjK OR https://amzn.to/2vAG54a
Organic Coconut Cream (pure) : https://amzn.to/2uFFY7w
Organic Coconut Milk (no guar gum): https://amzn.to/2UU0snG
Organic Coconut Butter: https://amzn.to/2SQNeVW
Kefir grains: https://amzn.to/2u5MZOB OR https://amzn.to/2SyZGL5
Milk or Coconut milk Kefir (recipe): https://wellnessmama.com/54711/coconut-milk-kefir-recipe/
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