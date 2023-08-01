The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid - Battery Cable install

Welcome back to another episode of the Hybrid Tractor project. In this episode, we kickstart the installation of the cables for the tractor's 6 12-volt batteries wired in series. We'll dive deep into the reasonings, locations, and all the intricacies involved in this process. In our step-by-step guide, we cover topics such as: The logic and procedure of wiring up the batteries. The concept of isolated grounds ensures no connection to the tractor's chassis. Safety measures include using regular gloves and safety glasses when working on batteries. We then proceed to the hands-on part, starting with the stud design, a 3/8 16 SAE thread, and moving on to the actual cabling. For this project, we've chosen a marine gauge cable, a #2 ought cable, for its quality and capacity to handle the required current. We detail the process, from identifying the positive and negative terminals to placing the insulated boots for protection. We use hardware like an internal tooth washer, and stainless steel to maintain a quality positive connection. If you're interested in hybrid tractors, technical installations, or just passionate about learning, this episode is not to be missed. We ensure to pay attention to every small detail critical to a hybrid tractor's successful operation. Join us on this journey as we transform conventional farming with the Hybrid Tractor project! Subscribe and hit the bell icon for notifications on our next episodes.

