Mikkel Thorup: Americas Rising & Plan-B Internationalization Amidst the Chaos

Mikkel Thorup of Expat Money discusses the "sea change" in Latin America, where countries like Colombia and Paraguay are moving toward right-leaning pro-business policies and improved security to counter socialist failures. In contrast, the conversation expresses deep concern over the decline of and flight from Western nations like Canada and the EU, citing high taxes, government hostility, and looming military conscription as primary drivers for emigration. Thorup emphasizes the importance of a Plan B, advising individuals to secure offshore bank accounts, foreign residencies, and tangible assets to protect their freedom and wealth. Ultimately, the talk serves as a guide for navigating a world increasingly defined by technocratic surveillance and economic instability through strategic global relocation.





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About Mikkel Thorup

Mikkel Thorup is the world’s most sought-after expat consultant. He focuses on helping high-net-worth private clients and freedom-minded families to craft an international Plan-B, whether as political insurance or to start a new life abroad.





A world traveller since his teens, Mikkel has dedicated himself for over 25 years to building this mountain of knowledge, one that is not constrained by languages, cultures, or borders. He has circumnavigated the globe over 400 times, visiting more than 110 countries and has called 9 different countries home in his 25+ years of non-stop, continual travel around the world.





He now works one-on-one with private clients utilizing this combination of hard-won experience and in-depth knowledge, and has helped hundreds of people to secure their new lives abroad.





Mikkel Thorup is the Free Cities Ambassador with The Free Cities Foundation. And sits on the Board of Directors for multiple construction and community development companies that are focused on freedom and self-sustainably in Latin America.





As a passionate philanthropist, Mikkel Thorup sits on the Board of Directors for 10 Eighteen Uganda, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and opportunities for teen mothers in the Namuwongo slums of Uganda.





He hosts the popular weekly podcast, The Expat Money Show, and is a multiple #1-Best Selling author, including the definitive expat book: Expat Secrets - How To Pay Zero Taxes, Live Overseas And Make Giant Piles Of Money, and his second book: Expats Guide On Moving To Mexico.





Mikkel Thorup is a dedicated husband and father of four. When not helping clients or growing his 7-figure consulting firm, he enjoys travelling and spending time with his wife and children.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)