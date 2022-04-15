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Prepping 103: Medical, Dental & Good Health Priorities
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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40 views • April 15, 2022
This is episode 3 in our prepping series with David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resin. In this episode, we'll talk about medical prepping. You'll need more than your run of the mill First Aid kit. You'll need to consider layers of medical kits, as well as think logistically about how to use your environment for sick or wounded people. Additionally, there are lots of resources mentioned as knowledge is power and without knowledge, you will be left powerless. We'll also talk about how to care for your dental needs should a dentist not be available and considerations for those who are on pharmaceutical drugs, even a few natural, alternative remedies.

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Keywords
healthpreppingmedicalpreparednessherbal remediesdentalessential oilstim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radioteasdavid pruitt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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