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Prepping 103: Medical, Dental & Good Health Priorities
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40 views • April 15, 2022
This is episode 3 in our prepping series with David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resin. In this episode, we'll talk about medical prepping. You'll need more than your run of the mill First Aid kit. You'll need to consider layers of medical kits, as well as think logistically about how to use your environment for sick or wounded people. Additionally, there are lots of resources mentioned as knowledge is power and without knowledge, you will be left powerless. We'll also talk about how to care for your dental needs should a dentist not be available and considerations for those who are on pharmaceutical drugs, even a few natural, alternative remedies.
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Check out David's site and use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to save money: https://themiraclesalve.com/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-103-medical-dental-good-health-priorities-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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