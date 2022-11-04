Synthetic Fingerprint of SARS-CoV-2 - Round Table w/ Alex Washburne, PhD and Kevin McKernan, PhD

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Alex Washburne, PhD and colleagues published a pre-print study laying out a case for SARS-CoV-2 being a synthetic pathogen; though, not necessarily for nefarious purposes. Alex joins Kevin McKernan, PhD for a round table discussion with Mathew Crawford and Liam Sturgess to flesh out the argument.
Read Alex's paper here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.18.512756v1
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