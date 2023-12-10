[Nov 28, 2018] TFR - 137 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 1

Well, this was my first time doing “Open Lines” here on TFR. I apologize for getting off to a bit of a shaky start. It took a little getting used to for me to figure out how to work everything, but about 10 minutes or so into the broadcast, I finally got it right. I used to do this type of show fairly often back when I was on BlogTalkRadio and had forgotten how much fun it was. Now that I know how to do it here on TFR, I’ll probably make this more of the default format for the show. I’ll still do the occasional guest interview too. As for this show, we talked about my recent debate with Dr. Sungenis, flat Earth, Nephilim, demons and more. So… not bad for a first run. Looking forward to doing it again.
