© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Military Jamming GPS For Mass Casualty Event
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • January 19, 2020
Be prepared for any emergency. Visit http://preparewithdavid.com today!
The U.S. military is jamming GPS signals which may overlap the planned deep state false flag event in Richmond, Virginia. Is the deep state about to unleash total war against us all? Do they plan to kill the President, criminalize the Second Amendment, destroy the First Amendment, crash the economy, start race riots and basically plunge the country into nationwide chaos? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The U.S. military is jamming GPS signals which may overlap the planned deep state false flag event in Richmond, Virginia. Is the deep state about to unleash total war against us all? Do they plan to kill the President, criminalize the Second Amendment, destroy the First Amendment, crash the economy, start race riots and basically plunge the country into nationwide chaos? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.