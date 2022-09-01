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UAF Attempt Offensives Without Much Success
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223 views • September 01, 2022

While the Ukrainian forces continue attempts to develop an offensive in the south of the country, the allied forces of Russia and the LDPR declare new victories on the Donbass front.

The servicemen of the DPR and the Armed Forces of Russia took control of four more settlements in the Republic. These are the villages of Klychevoe, Volodino, Orlinskoye and Zavitne Bazhannya. In total, 275 settlements came under the control of the DPR. More than 200 square kilometers of the territory of the Republic have been liberated in a month.

The Ukrainian military retreating from positions in many areas in the east of the country are trying to counterattack. So far without success.

Local sources report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing offensive operations in the Kharkov region. To do this, reserves were drawn up for the areas near the city of Kharkov. Attempts to counter attack Russian positions in Izyum are not excluded.

On August 30, allied troops repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive near the village of Kodema in the DPR, which has almost completely come under the control of the Russian military. According to the official data of the DPR, 20 Ukrainian units of military equipment were destroyed as a result of the failed operation.

Ukrainian forces also tried to counterattack along the Novomayorskoye — Egorovka line in the Ugledar region, but Russian artillery forced them to retreat.

Meanwhile, on the southern front lines, the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stopped.

For the second day, fierce fighting continues in the Krivoy Rog direction. Ukrainian units are trying to storm Russian positions in Olgino and Vysokopolye. The Russian grouping was blockaded by enemy fire, but the Ukrainian units could not continue advancing due to the active work of Russian artillery and aviation.

In the area of Andreevka, Ukrainian forces are amassing a large number of personnel and equipment near Lozove and Sukhoi Stavok. The villages previously came under Ukrainian control.

To the west of Snigirevka, Ukrainian units once again failed to counterattack in Blagodatnoe.

It is stated that the Ukrainian military managed to take control of the small village of Ternovye Pody to the northwest of Kherson. They have advanced to Lyubomirovka, but are yet to capture it.

To the west of Kherson, Russian forces pushed the enemy back to the Blagodatnoye — Pravdino line.

On the Black Sea coast, Ukrainian forces once again tried to attack Alexandrovka from the north from their positions in Tavriyskoe, as well as from the west along the dam across Lake Solonets, but failed.

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