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Large_Cargo_Container_full_of_Aborted_Babies_found_in_Jewish_Doctors. Warning: Extremely Graphic Content.
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198 views • November 08, 2021
SpecialQForces, [11/8/2021 6:30 AM]
[Forwarded from GITMO TV]
Abortions have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with WOMEN’S RIGHTS. I know this is a very touchy subject for many, but the TRUTH is — Abortions part of the matrix’s satanic ritual disguised as Women’s Rights. Baby parts are valuable and in demand. Baby guts are in the convid vaQ too. ☠️
The war has always been on human children. Watch this story on a large container full of Aborted Babies found in doctor’s backyard. 💀💀💀
They do not push abortion issues for the rights of women — the real reason is that the matrix system needs infant body parts as inventory supplies for production of products.
https://t.me/drue86/3973
Satanic Temple Confesses They Perform Child Sacrifice Rituals Through Abortions
https://www.guardiangazette.com/2021/09/07/satanic-temple-confesses-they-perform-child-sacrifice-rituals-through-abortions/
https://t.me/love17andyahweh/32833
WHERE THEY GO ONE
THEY GO ALL
TO TRIBUNAL
supported by
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@GitmoTV
[Forwarded from GITMO TV]
Abortions have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with WOMEN’S RIGHTS. I know this is a very touchy subject for many, but the TRUTH is — Abortions part of the matrix’s satanic ritual disguised as Women’s Rights. Baby parts are valuable and in demand. Baby guts are in the convid vaQ too. ☠️
The war has always been on human children. Watch this story on a large container full of Aborted Babies found in doctor’s backyard. 💀💀💀
They do not push abortion issues for the rights of women — the real reason is that the matrix system needs infant body parts as inventory supplies for production of products.
https://t.me/drue86/3973
Satanic Temple Confesses They Perform Child Sacrifice Rituals Through Abortions
https://www.guardiangazette.com/2021/09/07/satanic-temple-confesses-they-perform-child-sacrifice-rituals-through-abortions/
https://t.me/love17andyahweh/32833
WHERE THEY GO ONE
THEY GO ALL
TO TRIBUNAL
supported by
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@GitmoTV
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