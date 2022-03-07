© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Family's Tragedy And A Father's Courage To Expose The Truth! Scott Schara 03-06-2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
346 views • March 07, 2022
From Waking The Future
Thank you Scott for your courage and strength to tell your story! God bless you and your family.
Please everyone share this story far and wide so we can hope to avoid these atrocities in the future! Be sure to go to the website below!
https://ouramazinggrace.net/default
Thank you Scott for your courage and strength to tell your story! God bless you and your family.
Please everyone share this story far and wide so we can hope to avoid these atrocities in the future! Be sure to go to the website below!
https://ouramazinggrace.net/default
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.