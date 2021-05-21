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Situation Update, May 21st, 2021 - "Non-GMO" foods being grown in HUMAN SEWAGE SLUDGE?
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57580 views • May 21, 2021
As the Food Babe has correctly pointed out, foods labeled “Non-GMO” are still grown in human sewage sludge and sprayed with glyphosate and pesticides. With 20 U.S. states now legalizing the dissolving of dead human bodies and flushing them into municipal sewer systems — the “human flesh goo” phenomenon — it is now a fact that human flesh goo and human sewage is being spread on food farms across America to grow foods that can be labeled “non-GMO.”

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-21-non-gmo-foods-being-grown-in-human-sewage-sludge-and-glyphosate.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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mike adamsvaccineshealth rangerfood supplyfarminggenocidedronespandemicrobotsfood collapsemedical tyrannyatrocitiesmicrochipterminatorsupplysludgesewage sludgecovid-19plandemicvaccine compliancevaccine warsfarmageddon
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