BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 19 | Jury Duty: Before the Gavel Drops
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 10 months ago

Listen in as we discuss the frustrations and challenges associated with jury duty. We share our personal experiences, highlighting issues like repetitive forms, inefficient processes, and more. Tami recounts a particularly stressful jury duty experience involving a criminal case with insufficient evidence, leading to a contentious and prolonged deliberation. This leads us to extend the conversation to critiques of the legal and governmental systems. You’ll notice our skepticism about the current system, which we consider convoluted and corrupt. We advocate for a rethinking of the legal system and emphasize the importance of community, sovereignty, and returning to simpler, more humane ways of living.


JOIN US LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble

Keywords
sovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinsjurydutylegalsystemtami haines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy