10/15/2022 -- Large earthquake potential -- M8.0 range due -- Full worldwide analysis on situation
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

I think we're pretty much on the edge of an M8.0 in the next few days (this week) in the West Pacific , likely between our sets of deep earthquakes between Tonga and Indonesia, which rests near Vanuatu with the current reported deep quakes.... but could go as far West as Indonesia or Japan IF they are not reporting the deep quakes accurately (or if they're reporting them at all).


That being said, I'm watching next to Tonga, since I can only go with what I'm shown by the agencies.


California is likely due for M5.0+ in Southern California East of Los Angeles.

Also very interesting the earthquake swarms all of a sudden along the "starfort" I showed you !


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
