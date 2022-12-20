X22 REPORT Ep. 2952a - Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2952a - Dec 19, 2022

Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up

The people around the world are beginning to protest because their way of life is getting worse by the day. They want accountability and a fix to the problem the corrupt politicians have cause. The climate hoax is quickly fading away. The [WEF] agenda is failing.

