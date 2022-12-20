X22 REPORT Ep. 2952a - Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2952a - Dec 19, 2022
Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up
The people around the world are beginning to protest because their way of life is getting worse by the day. They want accountability and a fix to the problem the corrupt politicians have cause. The climate hoax is quickly fading away. The [WEF] agenda is failing.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere
Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.