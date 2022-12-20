Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2952a - Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up
300 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2952a - Dec 19, 2022

Trump: “The Climate Hoax Is Fading Fast”, The People Are Rising Up

The people around the world are beginning to protest because their way of life is getting worse by the day. They want accountability and a fix to the problem the corrupt politicians have cause. The climate hoax is quickly fading away. The [WEF] agenda is failing.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere
Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20  


Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket