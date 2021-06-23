© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Griffin exposes man-made global warming hoax [Chinese subtitle] 歐洲議會議員格里芬揭露「人為全球暖化」理論背後的新世界秩序議程
Follow
2
Share
Report
53 views • June 23, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Nick Griffin EU Speech - Preparation Of The Copenhagen Summit On Climate Change Debate〉，頻道「NATIONALISTgeordie」，2009年11月25日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSlwZzrAqQE
原影片出處：〈Nick Griffin EU Speech - Preparation Of The Copenhagen Summit On Climate Change Debate〉，頻道「NATIONALISTgeordie」，2009年11月25日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSlwZzrAqQE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.