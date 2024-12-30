BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1023 THE MYSTERY OF HANUKAH AND THE END OF DAYS





VERSE: Yochanan (Jn) 10:22-23 YESHUA the MESSIAH celebrated this day.





SYNOPSIS: The prophetic mystery of this feast day. Hanukkah is not an ordained Torah based holy day. Yet we see the MESSIAH YESHUA celebrating this day of mystery. What is the end time purpose of Hanukkah? Does it have something to do with oil for the menorah? Does it have something to with the Pinchas spirit? Does it have something to do with pigs on an alter? What does YESHUA say about Hanukkah in Mattiyahu 24? What is the end time purpose for this day? Let us go deep into the word to uncover the mystery of oil lasting 8 days and Hanukkah in the end of days.





BIBLE VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 10:22-23 YESHUA the MESSIAH celebrated this day. Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:15-20 All these references point to Hanukah. Yochanan (Jn) 10:1, 10:9-11. 2 Chronicles 7:9 Dedication of the altar. 1 Corinthians 3:16-20 you yourselves are that temple. Daniel 12:10-13 end of days. 1 Maccabees: 1:11-15 go make a covenant with who. 1 Maccabees:1:20-24 (Persecution of the Jews). 1 Maccabees:1:30-34 (Occupation of Jerusalem). 1 Maccabees:1:35-40 37On every side of the sanctuary they shed innocent blood. 1 Maccabees:1:41-47 all should give up their particular customs. 1 Maccabees 1:52-56 the abomination. 1 Maccabees:1:57-61 put to death for keeping the law. 1 Maccabees 2:19-29 PAGAN WORSHIP REFUSED. 1 Maccabees 2:15-37 Pray it does not happen on Shabbat. 1 Maccabees 3:10-11 the wars begin. 1 Maccabees 3:38-39 40,000 infantry and 7000 cavalry. 1 Maccabees 4:26-29 65,000 pagan men go against 10,000 righteous men. 1 Maccabees 4:36-37 let us go up to cleanse the sanctuary and dedicate it. 1 Maccabees 4:43-59 dedication of the altar for eight days.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org