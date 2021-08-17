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White House Not Mandating Staff To Take The Jab!!!
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211 views • August 17, 2021
Hmmm . . . I wonder why? . . . in my opinion the ones that SUPPOSEDLY had it . . . could very well have had a fake shot . . . perhaps saline . . . because the question I have is, why haven't any of those high profile government employees who supposedly have had it, not get any severe reactions like so many in the general public are??
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