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The Best Common Law Documentary , MUST WATCH ( added links below)
UK-&-USA conspiracy or facts
UK-&-USA conspiracy or facts
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418 views • November 20, 2020
IF YOU KNOW ANY BUSINESSES THAT HAVE CLOSED DURING LOCKDOWN PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO .you can go to this website & work your way through the tabs at the top. The government CANNOT force you to shut your business. They will push & use scare tactics but if you stick to Common Law & Legalese (please research) this video will be your outcome. Link - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com


Just keep replying with:
I DO NOT STAND UNDER
I DO NOT CONSENT
I DO NOT WISH TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH YOU

NEVER GIVE ANY DETAILS (NAME, ADDRESS) - NOTHING. You DO NOT legally have to give any information. Quite the contrary they HAVE to give you details. Ask for their Name, badge number & what police station they are based at. The police take an oath to serve YOU - not the other way round.

MAGNA CARTA 2020 - https://www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html


WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - https://stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17/
Common Law Court - www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
https://videobanned.nl/caroline-stephens
GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION - https://gbdeclaration.org
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE - https://truthcomestolight.com
STOP WORLD CONTROL - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned
STOP UK LOCKDOWN - https://www.crowdjustice.com/c....ase/lockdownlegalcha

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https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy