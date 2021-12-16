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Orwell Rolls in His Grave - on the role of the effect of modern American media on democracy
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42 views • December 16, 2021
Orwell Rolls in His Grave (2003) | A documentary analyzing the role of the modern American media and its effects on democracy
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Orwell-Rolls-in-His-Grave-%282003%29:d?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
The chilling documentary film "Orwell Rolls in His Grave" examines the relationship between the media, corporate America, and government. In a country where the "top 1% control 90% of the wealth", the film argues that the media system is nothing but a "subsidiary of corporate America." It's a stunning fact that the media received 1 billion dollars in campaign ads for the last election. Large corporations own the television networks, and the sheer number of stations/channels available gives the public the "illusion of choice." Yes, there are tons of channels to chose from, but this "ostensible diversity conceals an actual uniformity."
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Orwell-Rolls-in-His-Grave-%282003%29:d?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
The chilling documentary film "Orwell Rolls in His Grave" examines the relationship between the media, corporate America, and government. In a country where the "top 1% control 90% of the wealth", the film argues that the media system is nothing but a "subsidiary of corporate America." It's a stunning fact that the media received 1 billion dollars in campaign ads for the last election. Large corporations own the television networks, and the sheer number of stations/channels available gives the public the "illusion of choice." Yes, there are tons of channels to chose from, but this "ostensible diversity conceals an actual uniformity."
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