© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hypocrisy of Health Ministry in India - Having seven types of Cure for Covid but do not Use It
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • December 06, 2020
In one of the state the Health minister has organized a program to pay tribute to covid warriors. It is hypocrisy, because Covid has cure and seven alternative medicines are claiming to cure covid but the ICMR and the health ministry do not invite these claimers for validation of their claims. They are prohibited to call any alternative medicine as cure, rather just call it as immune boosters. Stabilized Oxygen Detox (SOD) is ClO2 which cures covid in 4 days. Dr Andreas has three patents over it. Countries like Madagascar, Bolivia, and 3500 doctors under COMUSAV are using it to bring death rates to zero. Allopathic monopolism comes with hypocrisy. Therefore it will always be unjust and biased, claiming all alternatives as quacks. Covid has exposed its'd nakedness.... Dr Susan is challenging them to call all the covid cure claimers and validate their claims , instead for spending their money on making fake vaccine....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.