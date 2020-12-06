Hypocrisy of Health Ministry in India - Having seven types of Cure for Covid but do not Use It

In one of the state the Health minister has organized a program to pay tribute to covid warriors. It is hypocrisy, because Covid has cure and seven alternative medicines are claiming to cure covid but the ICMR and the health ministry do not invite these claimers for validation of their claims. They are prohibited to call any alternative medicine as cure, rather just call it as immune boosters. Stabilized Oxygen Detox (SOD) is ClO2 which cures covid in 4 days. Dr Andreas has three patents over it. Countries like Madagascar, Bolivia, and 3500 doctors under COMUSAV are using it to bring death rates to zero. Allopathic monopolism comes with hypocrisy. Therefore it will always be unjust and biased, claiming all alternatives as quacks. Covid has exposed its'd nakedness.... Dr Susan is challenging them to call all the covid cure claimers and validate their claims , instead for spending their money on making fake vaccine....