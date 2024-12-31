Where The Money Go Joe - New song by Mike Adams (2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where The Money Go, Joe?
LYRICS:
[spoken]
Hey Joe
Where the money go, Joe?
After four years of nothing but lies.
You still sending billions to everyone else
While we barely survive.
Barely survive.
[chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe, crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[verse]
Hundred billion dollars on the wayda Ukraine
Half a million homeless in the USA
20 million addicts taking pills for pain
Even though the lies are different it's the same thang
Trillion dollar bailout make a bang ker pay day
Technocratic fascist make you say what they say
Inner city cops screamin may day cuz
shit goin cray zay on the day lay
[chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe, crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[verse] [male voice]
Bitches on the street turning tricks for cash
Hunter Biden bangin hookers trading crack for ass
Janet Yellen printin' cash but it don't last
Cuz the more they bail the more the banks crash
Drag queens twerkin in them baby faces
Propaganda war pushin' hate for races
Local dee A's keep droppin the cases
For murders, arson and rape sez
[Chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe. crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[male vocal]
Dead homies with a needle in a parking lot
Dead babies in the womb that they mother forgot
Dead vaccine victims took the clot shot
Depopulation like clock work WET work
Inflation, where you gonna get work
Economic damnation for hella sure
Forced Eviction you living in your van
While the woke ass doctors claim a woman is a man
[Chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[Chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[female vocal]
Think about the pain they puttin' us through
They riggin the game no matter what we do
If it stays the same, it's only us to blame
Let's tell the fraudsters they game is through
If we fail, you know they comin' for you
your mothers, your daughters and ya sisters too
Alex Jones and the Health Ranger, they knew
And they risked it all just tryin' to warn you!
Just tryin' to warn you
[Chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[Chorus]
Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.
Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked
You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so
E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe
[spoken]
Even God know what you did before Joe
You betrayed America.