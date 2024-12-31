Where The Money Go Joe - New song by Mike Adams (2025)

Where The Money Go, Joe?

LYRICS:

[spoken]

Hey Joe

Where the money go, Joe?

After four years of nothing but lies.

You still sending billions to everyone else

While we barely survive.

Barely survive.





[chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe, crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[verse]

Hundred billion dollars on the wayda Ukraine

Half a million homeless in the USA

20 million addicts taking pills for pain

Even though the lies are different it's the same thang





Trillion dollar bailout make a bang ker pay day

Technocratic fascist make you say what they say

Inner city cops screamin may day cuz

shit goin cray zay on the day lay





[chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe, crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[verse] [male voice]

Bitches on the street turning tricks for cash

Hunter Biden bangin hookers trading crack for ass

Janet Yellen printin' cash but it don't last

Cuz the more they bail the more the banks crash





Drag queens twerkin in them baby faces

Propaganda war pushin' hate for races

Local dee A's keep droppin the cases

For murders, arson and rape sez





[Chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe. crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[male vocal]

Dead homies with a needle in a parking lot

Dead babies in the womb that they mother forgot

Dead vaccine victims took the clot shot

Depopulation like clock work WET work





Inflation, where you gonna get work

Economic damnation for hella sure

Forced Eviction you living in your van

While the woke ass doctors claim a woman is a man





[Chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[Chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[female vocal]

Think about the pain they puttin' us through

They riggin the game no matter what we do

If it stays the same, it's only us to blame

Let's tell the fraudsters they game is through

If we fail, you know they comin' for you

your mothers, your daughters and ya sisters too

Alex Jones and the Health Ranger, they knew

And they risked it all just tryin' to warn you!

Just tryin' to warn you





[Chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[Chorus]

Where the money go Joe? I think you took it.

Where the honey flow Joe? I think you crooked

You gave it to you hoe Joe. Crawlin' on the floor, so

E'rybody know what you did befoe Joe





[spoken]

Even God know what you did before Joe

You betrayed America.



