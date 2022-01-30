© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wappie Hillegonda: 'Ze willen ons de dood injagen!'
Follow
0
Share
Report
796 views • January 30, 2022
Het komt een beetje moeilijk uit de woordjes maar wappie Hillegonda van Geest wil ons even waarschuwen!
Want 'we worden de dood ingejaagd, stop met vaccineren, stop met Qu, ehrm QR, leef je eigen leven, leef je lichaam, stop met teste, kap met alles wat hun zeggen, want ze willen je de dood injagen! Mensuh! Wor wakker!
Liefde! Vrijheid! Geen dictatuur!'
Want 'we worden de dood ingejaagd, stop met vaccineren, stop met Qu, ehrm QR, leef je eigen leven, leef je lichaam, stop met teste, kap met alles wat hun zeggen, want ze willen je de dood injagen! Mensuh! Wor wakker!
Liefde! Vrijheid! Geen dictatuur!'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.