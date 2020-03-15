Coincidence? Coronavirus Crisis & A Fed-Created Financial Collapse

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The Fed created the biggest financial bubble to ever exist. Every bubble is followed by a bust, so the Federal Reserve, regardless of any other event that occurs, is responsible for creating economic crisis. The real solution is to put an end to The Fed and monopolistic central banking. But until that conclusion is finally reached, the proposed solutions from every corner will be for The Fed to counterfeit currency in larger and larger doses. This assures continuous economic crises of increasing severity.
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