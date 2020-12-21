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Robert Bridge: Cultural Marxism in America & the World, COVID Tyranny, & Censorship
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126 views • December 21, 2020
Writer Robert Bridge discusses what it's like to expatriate from America and become a Russian citizen. He comments on the aspect of U.S. empire that bothers him most, which is its cultural hegemony and export of ideologies such as transgenderism and cultural Marxism (e.g. cancel culture, identity politics, social justice movement). He covers the tense "civil war" scenario the U.S. finds itself in amidst a still-undecided election and the totalitarian government responses to the COVID-19 "pandemic". Finally, he gives his view on the media landscape and extreme levels of censorship that are occurring.
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Show Notes
American ExPat - Views and Experiences After 25 Years in Russia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4tNvxL0ocY
Robert Bridge on social media censorship, alt-right media, and polarization https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhGQosUemQE
Roadmap to a Trump Reelection (Yes, It Is Still Possible) https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/12/18/roadmap-to-trump-reelection-yes-still-possible
As an American who recently received Russian citizenship, the decision has made me cherish conservative values more than ever https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507217-us-russia-conservative-values
America’s Future Is Liberal Fascism Sporting a Smiley Shirt and Armed With a Syringe https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/11/27/america-future-is-liberal-fascism-sporting-smiley-shirt-armed-with-syringe
New world disorder: US demands that planet accept its damaged woke concepts while continuing to lecture on democracy https://www.rt.com/op-ed/502160-us-woke-interference-democracy
COVID-19 Has Replaced Osama bin Laden as the Fall Guy for Lost Liberties https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/21/covid-19-has-replaced-osama-bin-laden-as-the-fall-guy-for-lost-liberties
Website
Twitter https://www.twiter.com/Robert_Bridge
RT https://www.rt.com/op-ed/authors/robert-bridge
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/robert-bridge
Books
Midnight in the American Empire: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/robert-bridge/midnight-in-the-american-empire
About Robert Bridge
Robert Bridge is an American writer, journalist and opinionator. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
American ExPat - Views and Experiences After 25 Years in Russia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4tNvxL0ocY
Robert Bridge on social media censorship, alt-right media, and polarization https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhGQosUemQE
Roadmap to a Trump Reelection (Yes, It Is Still Possible) https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/12/18/roadmap-to-trump-reelection-yes-still-possible
As an American who recently received Russian citizenship, the decision has made me cherish conservative values more than ever https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507217-us-russia-conservative-values
America’s Future Is Liberal Fascism Sporting a Smiley Shirt and Armed With a Syringe https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/11/27/america-future-is-liberal-fascism-sporting-smiley-shirt-armed-with-syringe
New world disorder: US demands that planet accept its damaged woke concepts while continuing to lecture on democracy https://www.rt.com/op-ed/502160-us-woke-interference-democracy
COVID-19 Has Replaced Osama bin Laden as the Fall Guy for Lost Liberties https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/21/covid-19-has-replaced-osama-bin-laden-as-the-fall-guy-for-lost-liberties
Website
Twitter https://www.twiter.com/Robert_Bridge
RT https://www.rt.com/op-ed/authors/robert-bridge
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/robert-bridge
Books
Midnight in the American Empire: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/robert-bridge/midnight-in-the-american-empire
About Robert Bridge
Robert Bridge is an American writer, journalist and opinionator. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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