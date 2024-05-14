Create New Account
YOUNG POLITICIAN DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
Published Yesterday

May 13, 2024


https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1787939461403173110

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Vaxxed Politician, Adis Ahmetovic, 30, member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, diagnosed with cancer. (May 2024) #Pfizer

https://www.bild.de/politik/inland/nachwuchstalent-im-bundestag-mit-30-spd-jungpolitiker-hat-krebs-6634e5b0763a460859c0f0c4


https://www.facebookDOTcom/adis.ahmetovic/posts/pfbid027gUufcFd5MVWtxtmJx8KV7BbZzS8jgo1NqAT1LTJEhJbHaDpicA56nLgYYQcTVzl


cancerpoisongermanydestroyedvaxpoliticianjabshotinjectioncovidbootcampinducedadis ahmetovic

