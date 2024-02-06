Never oppose truth or exalt yourself above learning or others.

2Thess lesson #44; Stay alert so as not to oppose bible doctrine. Never exalt yourself above any circumstance your pride and ego can often halt your growth. Do not think more highly of self than you ought to as the Apostle Paul taught.
