Gregory Mannarino Interview: Credit Event, Currency Collapse & Financial Control Warning — PART 1

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- Financial Implications of the War and Current Events (0:00)
- Wealth Transfer and Economic Mechanisms (2:12)
- AI Infrastructure Investment Bubble (5:56)
- Dependency and Control in the Current System (8:44)
- Banking Surveillance and Financial Control (12:25)
- Economic Crisis and Credit Event (21:34)
- Global Energy Crisis and Strategic Petroleum Reserves (22:46)
- Practical Solutions and Financial Preparedness (23:01)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (29:48)
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