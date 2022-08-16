Ukrainian Police Bodycam Footage - Captures TENSE STAND-OFF between Cops & Soldiers in Northern Ukraine as Kiev’s Troops Point Weapons. - ENG SUBS Now

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HOW THE TABLES TURN: Ukrainian police bodycam footage captures TENSE STAND-OFF between cops and soldiers in Northern Ukraine as Kiev’s troops point weapons MENACINGLY at officers for stopping fellow DRUNK soldier on motorbike, an example CAUGHT ON CAMERA of how even law enforcement have NO WAY to tame UNRULY (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/383) Ukrainian fighters.