FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:17-22, Sabbath, 20221105

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 103:17-22, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, November 5, 2022

O my ADONAI, the LORD GOD my JEHOVAH, my Gracious, Merciful, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Glorious Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on the Cross to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, Your Saints and I extol You, because:

17 Your daily Grace, Mercy, and Lovingkindness are from Everlasting to Everlasting upon those of us who reverently fear You, and Your Righteousness to our children’s children,

18 To such who diligently obey Your Covenant, and to those who remember Your Commandments to do them and teach others.

19 You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY has established Your Throne in Heaven, and Your Kingdom rules over all.

20 Your Angels, who excel in strength and do Your Commandments, hearkening to the voice of Your Word, will continuously bless You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD.

21 All Your hosts and ministers, who do Your pleasure without questioning You, will worshipfully bless You, ELOHIM, the LORD my GOD.

22 I bless You, JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, with all Your creation, in all places of Your dominion. O my soul blesses You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, my LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE!

Thank You, Glorious and Heavenly Father, for Your daily Providential Blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 103:17-22, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *