Riccardo Bosi: Where We're Headed

The culminating point of these timelines is unequivocal, unchallenged desire of the people to have the military step in and fix the problem.





The full webcast is linked below.





Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable | AustraliaOne Party (13-14 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7cojaa-capt-kyle-and-kelly-welcomes-ltc-riccardo-bosi-for-the-captkyle-patriots-en.html

https://rumble.com/v7cqg16-capt-kyle-and-kelly-welcomes-ltc-riccardo-bosi-for-the-captkyle-patriots-en.html