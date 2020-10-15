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What is Going On with the Mark 666?
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66 views • October 15, 2020
"People Are Being Conditioned to Accept the Mark (666)" reveals step by step conditioning of the masses, to eventually accept the Mark of the Beast. It uses, as an example, Argentina's Sube travel card, an RFID chipped card that works with the state transport systems. The film exposes some techniques being used to manipulate behaviour, including various rewards and punishments. It explores the lessons that Christians need to learn, and the implications of Mark of the Beast technology for people all around the world. We can resist the temptation to compromise through embracing the teachings of Christ.
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