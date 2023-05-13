Cigno nero oltre l’orizzonte (vapore acqueo e prospettiva) 13 Maggio 2023

Video originale https://youtu.be/IOtaoInMjEA
Questo documentario si avvale delle osservazioni fatte nel 2020 dal dottor John D. nella sua ricerca della verità e della comprensione, del mondo in cui viviamo.
Di gran lunga un’ulteriore prova di osservazione che non viviamo su una palla curva.
La collaborazione del Dr John D e ChrisUK ci regala questo documentario.
Divertitevi sentitevi libero di copiare e condividere.
