Cigno nero oltre l’orizzonte (vapore acqueo e prospettiva) 13 Maggio 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published 14 hours ago |

Video originale https://youtu.be/IOtaoInMjEA

Questo documentario si avvale delle osservazioni fatte nel 2020 dal dottor John D. nella sua ricerca della verità e della comprensione, del mondo in cui viviamo.

Di gran lunga un’ulteriore prova di osservazione che non viviamo su una palla curva.

La collaborazione del Dr John D e ChrisUK ci regala questo documentario.

Divertitevi sentitevi libero di copiare e condividere.

terrapiattaorizzontecurvatura

