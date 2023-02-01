‘Evil’ Curriculum Salesman Admits CRT Is Renamed And Snuck Into K-12 Schools | Ep. 77

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A self-identified “evil salesman” of school curriculum, admits to an undercover journalist that he disguises critical race theory as diversity, equity, and inclusion, adding that if you don't say CRT out loud you can easily sneak it into K-12 classrooms.
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