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Remembering God's Deliverance In Victories of The Past
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1 Samuel 12:24
“Only fear the LORD, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you.”
King James Version
“Only fear the LORD, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you.”
King James Version
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