BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Over 200 UKR forces soldiers reported eliminated in Sumy Region struck by Iskander-M
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 4 months ago

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian forces in Sumy Region struck by Iskander-M: Over 200 soldiers reported eliminated. 

Ukrainians have been amassing armored vehicles and personnel for a new strike on the border, hoping to do so covertly. However, Russian forces, using drones, detected the concentration of Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the village of Yunakovka and launched a missile strike. 

An Iskander-M missile, with an airburst detonation targeted a parking area containing 24 vehicles, 18 armored reconnaissance vehicles, and over 200 Ukrainian troops.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy