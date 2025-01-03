💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian forces in Sumy Region struck by Iskander-M: Over 200 soldiers reported eliminated.

Ukrainians have been amassing armored vehicles and personnel for a new strike on the border, hoping to do so covertly. However, Russian forces, using drones, detected the concentration of Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the village of Yunakovka and launched a missile strike.

An Iskander-M missile, with an airburst detonation targeted a parking area containing 24 vehicles, 18 armored reconnaissance vehicles, and over 200 Ukrainian troops.